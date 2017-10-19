Suzlon Energy Ltd (SUZL.NS)
SUZL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
15.40INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.15 (-0.96%)
Prev Close
Rs15.55
Open
Rs15.55
Day's High
Rs15.60
Day's Low
Rs15.30
Volume
9,215,504
Avg. Vol
44,320,511
52-wk High
Rs22.25
52-wk Low
Rs12.00
About
Suzlon Energy Limited is a provider of renewable energy solutions. The Company is a producer of wind turbines. It offers a range of solar energy solutions, such as solar irradiance assessment, land acquisition and approvals, infrastructure and power evacuation, supply chain, installation and commission and life cycle asset... (more)
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|14.47
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|15.92
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|21.95
|15.18
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.