Edition:
United States

Sierra Wireless Inc (SW.TO)

SW.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

27.67CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.40 (+1.47%)
Prev Close
$27.27
Open
$27.50
Day's High
$27.87
Day's Low
$27.30
Volume
59,755
Avg. Vol
91,588
52-wk High
$43.16
52-wk Low
$16.48

Chart for

About

Sierra Wireless, Inc. is engaged in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with wireless solutions for organizations. The Company's OEM Solution segment offers cellular embedded wireless modules for IoT connectivity, including an embedded application framework to support customer applications. The Company's Enterprise Solution... (more)

Overall

Beta: 3.21
Market Cap(Mil.): $706.48
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 32.19
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 15.87 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.65 11.32
ROE: -- 4.75 15.18

Competitors

  Price Chg
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERICb.ST) 52.65kr +3.88
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERICa.ST) 52.65kr +2.87
ZTE Corporation (000063.SZ) ¥28.66 +0.28
Gemalto NV (GTO.AS) €32.62 +0.71
Digi International Inc. (DGII.OQ) $10.75 +0.15
Telit Communications Plc (TELT.L) 163.00 -4.25
CalAmp Corp. (CAMP.OQ) $22.83 +0.21
Franklin Wireless Corporation (FKWL.PK) $2.25 --

Earnings vs. Estimates