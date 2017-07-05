Swan Energy Ltd (SWAN.NS)
SWAN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
157.85INR
19 Oct 2017
157.85INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs1.45 (+0.93%)
Rs1.45 (+0.93%)
Prev Close
Rs156.40
Rs156.40
Open
Rs157.40
Rs157.40
Day's High
Rs162.00
Rs162.00
Day's Low
Rs156.40
Rs156.40
Volume
108,663
108,663
Avg. Vol
291,177
291,177
52-wk High
Rs213.85
Rs213.85
52-wk Low
Rs90.60
Rs90.60
About
Swan Energy Limited is an India-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of textile products. The Company's business segments include Textiles and Property Development/Others. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of cotton and polyester textile products. The Company is also engaged... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|-0.32
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs38,555.97
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|244.26
|Dividend:
|0.08
|Yield (%):
|0.05
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|32.94
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.29
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|4.73
|15.18
BRIEF-Swan Energy buys 100 pct stake in Triumph Offshore Pvt Ltd
* Says co invests 100,000 rupees in Triumph Offshore Pvt Ltd for purchase of 100 percent of its shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: