Swaraj Engines Ltd (SWAR.NS)
SWAR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
2,020.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-6.40 (-0.32%)
Prev Close
Rs2,026.40
Open
Rs2,026.00
Day's High
Rs2,039.00
Day's Low
Rs2,003.05
Volume
542
Avg. Vol
4,633
52-wk High
Rs2,423.95
52-wk Low
Rs1,250.00
About
Swaraj Engines Limited is engaged in manufacturing engines for fitment into Swaraj tractors, which is manufactured by Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) at its Swaraj Division. The Company is also supplying high-technology engine components to SML Isuzu Ltd. for assembly of commercial vehicle engines. The Company's business... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.62
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs25,151.53
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|12.42
|Dividend:
|18.00
|Yield (%):
|0.89
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.94
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.41
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|9.55
|15.18
BRIEF-Swaraj Engines June-qtr profit up 13 pct
* June quarter profit 215 million rupees versus 190 million rupees last year