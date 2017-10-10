Edition:
Stornoway Diamond Corp (SWY.TO)

SWY.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

0.73CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.02 (-2.67%)
Prev Close
$0.75
Open
$0.75
Day's High
$0.76
Day's Low
$0.73
Volume
620,898
Avg. Vol
250,070
52-wk High
$1.33
52-wk Low
$0.69

About

Stornoway Diamond Corp is a Canada-based diamond exploration and development company. The Company is principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of diamond properties. The Company's principal focus is its Renard Diamond Project located in north-central Quebec, a project in construction. The Company's... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.57
Market Cap(Mil.): $605.83
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 829.90
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 8.10 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- -2.65 11.32
ROE: -- -4.62 15.18

Latest News about SWY.TO

BRIEF-Stornoway announces Q3 production and sales results​‍​

* Says ‍442,154 carats produced from processing of 506,381 tonnes of ore in quarter ended September at Renard Diamond Mine

Oct 10 2017

BRIEF-Stornoway appoints Orin Baranowsky as CFO

* Stornoway Diamond Corp - ‍Appointment of Orin Baranowsky to role of Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Taenaz Shakir)

Aug 22 2017

BRIEF-Stornoway posts Q2 revenue c$42.6 million

* Stornoway Diamond Corp - qtrly net loss c$2.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Aug 14 2017

Exclusive: Washington Companies in talks to buy Canada's Dominion Diamond - sources

TORONTO Canada's Dominion Diamond Corp , the world's third-largest diamond producer by market value, is in advanced and friendly talks with The Washington Companies on a sweetened cash takeover bid, sources told Reuters this week.

Jul 14 2017

