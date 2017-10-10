Stornoway Diamond Corp (SWY.TO)

BRIEF-Stornoway announces Q3 production and sales results​‍​ * Says ‍442,154 carats produced from processing of 506,381 tonnes of ore in quarter ended September at Renard Diamond Mine

BRIEF-A-Mark Precious Metals reports Q4 earnings per share $0.17 * A-Mark Precious Metals reports fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2017 results

BRIEF-Stornoway appoints Orin Baranowsky as CFO * Stornoway Diamond Corp - ‍Appointment of Orin Baranowsky to role of Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately​

BRIEF-Stornoway posts Q2 revenue c$42.6 million * Stornoway Diamond Corp - qtrly net loss c$2.3 million

Canada's Dominion Diamond accepts sweetened bid from U.S. billionaire Canada's Dominion Diamond Corp on Monday agreed to a sweetened takeover offer of $1.2 billion from U.S. billionaire Dennis Washington that will take private the world's third biggest diamond company by market value.

Exclusive: Washington Companies in talks to buy Canada's Dominion Diamond - sources TORONTO Canada's Dominion Diamond Corp , the world's third-largest diamond producer by market value, is in advanced and friendly talks with The Washington Companies on a sweetened cash takeover bid, sources told Reuters this week.

