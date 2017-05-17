Symrise AG (SY1G.DE)
SY1G.DE on Xetra
64.88EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.11 (+0.17%)
Prev Close
€64.77
Open
€64.87
Day's High
€65.23
Day's Low
€64.72
Volume
124,192
Avg. Vol
243,393
52-wk High
€66.26
52-wk Low
€53.87
About
Symrise AG is a Germany-based supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients, raw materials and functional ingredients, as well as sensorial and nutritional solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Flavor, Nutrition, as well as Scent and Care. The Flavor segment develops, produces and sells... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|Dividend:
|Yield (%):
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|EPS (TTM):
|ROI:
|ROE:
German stocks - Factors to watch on May 17
FRANKFURT, May 17 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0651 GMT.