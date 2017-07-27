Edition:
United States

Syngene International Ltd (SYNN.NS)

SYNN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

502.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.50 (+0.10%)
Prev Close
Rs501.50
Open
Rs504.15
Day's High
Rs507.40
Day's Low
Rs501.00
Volume
20,572
Avg. Vol
106,914
52-wk High
Rs663.20
52-wk Low
Rs430.10

Chart for

About

Syngene International Limited is a contract research company. The Company is engaged in providing contract research and manufacturing services in early-stage drug discovery and development to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Its services include discovery chemistry and biology services, toxicology, pharmaceutical... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs101,020.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 200.00
Dividend: 1.00
Yield (%): 0.20

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 89.38 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.39 11.32
ROE: -- 3.35 15.18

Latest News about SYNN.NS

BRIEF-Syngene International confident that impact of fire incident of last yr to taper off in coming qtrs

* Says confident that the impact of the fire incident of last year will taper off in the coming quarters

Jul 27 2017

BRIEF-India's Syngene International June-qtr profit rises about 4 pct

* June quarter profit 620 million rupees versus 598 million rupees last year

Jul 27 2017
» More SYNN.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates