Syngene International Ltd (SYNN.NS)
SYNN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
502.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Syngene International Limited is a contract research company. The Company is engaged in providing contract research and manufacturing services in early-stage drug discovery and development to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Its services include discovery chemistry and biology services, toxicology, pharmaceutical... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs101,020.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|200.00
|Dividend:
|1.00
|Yield (%):
|0.20
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|89.38
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|2.39
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|3.35
|15.18
BRIEF-Syngene International confident that impact of fire incident of last yr to taper off in coming qtrs
* Says confident that the impact of the fire incident of last year will taper off in the coming quarters
BRIEF-India's Syngene International June-qtr profit rises about 4 pct
* June quarter profit 620 million rupees versus 598 million rupees last year