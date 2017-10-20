Synthomer PLC (SYNTS.L)
SYNTS.L on London Stock Exchange
478.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
478.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-1.40 (-0.29%)
-1.40 (-0.29%)
Prev Close
479.40
479.40
Open
478.50
478.50
Day's High
481.30
481.30
Day's Low
477.40
477.40
Volume
452,791
452,791
Avg. Vol
487,111
487,111
52-wk High
516.37
516.37
52-wk Low
339.60
339.60
About
Synthomer Plc is a specialty chemical company. The Company supplies aqueous polymers in various markets, including paper, carpet and foam, construction and coating, functional polymers, health and protection, specialties and other. It operates in segments, including Europe and North America and Asia and Rest of World. It offers... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.55
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£1,624.63
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|339.88
|Dividend:
|3.70
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|23.24
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.67
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|8.75
|15.18