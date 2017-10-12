Suedzucker AG (SZUG.DE)

UPDATE 1-Suedzucker's earnings rise, says hopeful for EU's new sugar market HAMBURG, Oct 12 Suedzucker, Europe's largest sugar refiner, reported a 30 percent rise in second-quarter profits on Thursday on the back of higher revenues in both its sugar and biofuel businesses and said it was optimistic with the start of the European Union's free market for sugar.

Suedzucker earnings up, optimistic in free EU sugar market HAMBURG, Oct 12 Suedzucker, Europe's largest sugar refiner, on Thursday said high revenues in its sugar and biofuels sectors helped propel a strong rise in second quarter earnings, and the company remained optimistic as the European Union's liberalized sugar market starts.

Suedzucker CEO optimistic as EU opens up sugar market HAMBURG The CEO of Europe's largest sugar refiner Suedzucker said on Thursday he was optimistic his company would expand, including internationally, once the EU's sugar market is deregulated this autumn.

Suedzucker CEO optimistic as EU opens up sugar market HAMBURG, July 20 The CEO of Europe's largest sugar refiner Suedzucker said on Thursday he was optimistic his company would expand, including internationally, once the EU's sugar market is deregulated this autumn.

UPDATE 1-Suedzucker upbeat as strong sugar earnings raise profits HAMBURG, July 13 Europe's largest sugar refiner, Suedzucker, reported a surge in quarterly profits on Thursday and said imminent deregulation in the EU would enable it to tap new markets.

High sugar earnings boost Suedzucker profits, beats expectations HAMBURG, July 13 Suedzucker, Europe's largest sugar refiner, on Thursday said high revenues in its sugar and biofuels sectors helped propel a strong rise in first quarter earnings, beating analyst forecasts.

UPDATE 2-Suedzucker optimistic as free EU sugar market to start FRANKFURT, May 18 Germany's Suedzucker , Europe's largest sugar refiner, said on Thursday it was optimistic its core sugar sector would achieve higher earnings as the EU enters a new era with a liberalised sugar market.