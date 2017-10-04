Telus Corp (T.TO)

BRIEF-‍Telus says services restored throughout southeastern Alberta * ‍Telus says restored all services after power outages caused by winter storm disrupted some wireless and home services in region​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Telus services down in some Southeastern Alberta communities * Telus services down in some Southeastern Alberta communities due to power loss caused by winter storm

BRIEF-iPhone X will be available to pre-order at Telus on Oct 27​ * Telus Corp - ‍iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 plus arrive at Telus on Friday, September 22; telus to also offer apple watch series 3​

CANADA STOCKS-TSX dragged lower by financials group, telecoms company Telus TORONTO, Aug 11 Canada's main stock index lost ground on Friday, weighed by moves lower in financial stocks and a fall in shares of telecommunications company Telus Corp , which posted lower-than-expected quarterly earnings.

Telus profit misses forecasts on spending to fuel wireless growth TORONTO Telus Corp , one of Canada's biggest telecom companies, reported a smaller-than-expected profit on Friday, as it spent heavily to win and retain wireless customers by investing in customer service and subsidizing high-end smartphones.

UPDATE 3-Telus profit misses forecasts on spending to fuel wireless growth TORONTO, Aug 11 Telus Corp, one of Canada's biggest telecom companies, reported a smaller-than-expected profit on Friday, as it spent heavily to win and retain wireless customers by investing in customer service and subsidizing high-end smartphones.

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls, Telus weighs after profit miss TORONTO, Aug 11 Canada's main stock index fell in early trading on Friday, weighed by heavyweight mining and financial stocks as well as telecom company Telus Corp, which lost ground after reporting a smaller-than-expected profit.

Canada's Telus posts 8.9 pct fall in quarterly profit Aug 11 Telus Corp, one of Canada's biggest telecom companies, reported an 8.9 percent fall in quarterly profit on Friday, as expenses rose.

BRIEF-Telus reports Q2 earnings per share C$0.64 * Q2 revenue C$3.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view C$3.26 billion