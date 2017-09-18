TransAlta Corp (TA.TO)

Edition:
TransAlta Corporation (TransAlta) is a non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company with an aggregate net ownership interest of approximately 8,720 megawatts of generating capacity. The Company is engaged in the production and sale of electric energy. It focuses on generating and marketing electricity in... (more)

Latest News about TA.TO

BRIEF-Transalta says Balancing Pool provides notice to terminate Sundance Alberta power purchase arrangements

* Transalta Corp - Balancing Pool provides notice to terminate Sundance Alberta power purchase arrangements

Sep 18 2017

BRIEF-Transalta Q2 loss per share C$0.06

* Transalta reports second quarter 2017 results and revised 2017 outlook

Aug 10 2017

BRIEF-Fortescue Metals to repurchase Solomon power station from Tec Pipe

* Gave notice to repurchase Solomon power station from Tec Pipe Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Transalta Corporation

Aug 01 2017

BRIEF-Fortescue Metals updates on status of South Hedland power station

* Refers to market release issued by Transalta Renewables on 28 July & various media reports relating to status of south Hedland power station

Aug 01 2017

BRIEF-TransAlta adds Rona Ambrose to board

* Transalta appoints the honourable rona ambrose to its board of directors

Jul 13 2017

BRIEF-Transalta Corp comments on Balancing Pools announcement regarding consultation process initiation

* Transalta Corp- Issued comments on Balancing Pools announcement regarding consultation process initiation

Jul 05 2017

BRIEF-TransAlta says will not exercise right to redeem currently outstanding Series C shares on June 30​

* Doesn't intend to exercise right to redeem all/any part of currently outstanding cumulative redeemable rate reset Series C shares on June 30​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

May 31 2017

BRIEF-TransAlta Corp says qtrly FFO per share C$0.70

* TransAlta Corp -" We remain comfortable with our 2017 guidance for EBITDA, FFO, and FCF" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

May 05 2017
