Transmissora Alianca de Energia Eletrica SA (TAEE11.SA)

TAEE11.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

21.70BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ 0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
R$ 21.70
Open
R$ 21.89
Day's High
R$ 21.92
Day's Low
R$ 21.56
Volume
3,271,100
Avg. Vol
1,664,294
52-wk High
R$ 24.91
52-wk Low
R$ 17.92

Transmissora Alianca de Energia Eletrica SA (Taesa), formerly Terna Participacoes SA, is a Brazil-based company involved in the electricity transmission. The Company specializes in the implementation, operation and maintenance of electric power transmission lines comprising the basic grid of the National Interconnected System... (more)

Beta: 0.50
Market Cap(Mil.): R$ 7,475.63
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 344.50
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 11.97 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 11.50 11.32
ROE: -- 16.99 15.18

EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm currencies up after weak U.S. inflation, retail data

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, July 14 Latin American currencies strengthened on Friday after weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data reduced bets on a third U.S. interest rate increase this year. U.S. consumer prices were unchanged in June and retail sales fell for a second straight month, the latest in a batch of mixed reports that have kept traders skeptical over the Fed's stated plan for one more rate increase this year and three times in 2018. On Thursday, Fed Ch

Jul 14 2017

Brazil utility Cemig may sell up to 6.5 billion reais in assets

SAO PAULO Brazil's state-run utility Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais is trying to sell assets worth 6.5 billion reais ($2 billion), the company said in a securities filing on Thursday.

Jun 01 2017

Brazil's Taesa to pick new CEO on May 17, sources say

SAO PAULO, May 9 The controlling shareholders of Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica SA are choosing between a senior company officer and a turnaround executive for the top job at Brazil's No. 2 private-sector power transmission company, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

May 09 2017
