Transmissora Alianca de Energia Eletrica SA (TAEE11.SA)

EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm currencies up after weak U.S. inflation, retail data By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, July 14 Latin American currencies strengthened on Friday after weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data reduced bets on a third U.S. interest rate increase this year. U.S. consumer prices were unchanged in June and retail sales fell for a second straight month, the latest in a batch of mixed reports that have kept traders skeptical over the Fed's stated plan for one more rate increase this year and three times in 2018. On Thursday, Fed Ch

UPDATE 2-Brazil utility Cemig may sell up to 6.5 bln reais in assets SAO PAULO, June 1 Brazil's state-run utility Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais is trying to sell assets worth 6.5 billion reais ($2 billion), the company said in a securities filing on Thursday.

