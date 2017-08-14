Edition:
Take Solutions Ltd (TAKE.NS)

TAKE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

157.30INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.40 (-0.25%)
Prev Close
Rs157.70
Open
Rs157.00
Day's High
Rs159.35
Day's Low
Rs156.35
Volume
41,944
Avg. Vol
309,800
52-wk High
Rs181.40
52-wk Low
Rs118.20

Chart for

About

TAKE Solutions Limited is engaged in computer programming, and consultancy and related activities. The Company provides a range of domain knowledge and technology-based solutions and services specifically in approximately two business verticals, such as Life Sciences and Supply Chain Management. The Company operates through... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.33
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs20,964.51
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 133.28
Dividend: 0.40
Yield (%): 0.64

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.40 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 16.10 11.32
ROE: -- 18.21 15.18

Latest News about TAKE.NS

BRIEF-India's Take Solutions June-qtr consol profit rises

* June quarter consol profit 357.2 million rupees versus 342.2 million rupees year ago

Aug 14 2017

BRIEF-India's Take Solutions March-qtr PAT rises

* March quarter pat 101.8 million rupees versus 100.7 million rupees year ago

May 18 2017
