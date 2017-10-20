TBC Bank Group PLC (TBCG.L)

BRIEF-TBC Bank signs syndicated loan agreement of $106.5 million * ‍TBC BANK SIGNS SYNDICATED LOAN AGREEMENT OF USD 106.5 MILLION WITH FMO AND OFID​

UPDATE 1-Georgia's TBC Bank second-quarter profit jumps on strong lending Aug 21 TBC Bank Group Plc, Georgia's largest retail bank, reported a 37.2 percent jump in second-quarter underlying net profit on Monday, as economic growth and a stable currency boosted lending.

BRIEF-TBC Bank Group says Q2 underlying net profit up 37.2 pct * UNDERLYING NET PROFIT FOR 2Q 2017 UP BY 37.2% YOY TO GEL 86.3 MILLION

BRIEF-TBC Bank Group says Société Générale sells holding in co * Société Générale sells holding in TBC Bank Group Plc ("TBC Plc")

BRIEF-Georgia's TBC Bank Group's Q1 net profit jumps 64.5 pct to 96.6 mln lari TBILISI, May 22 Georgia's TBC Bank Group PLC says: