TP ICAP PLC (TCAPI.L)
TCAPI.L on London Stock Exchange
539.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
1.00 (+0.19%)
Prev Close
538.00
Open
538.50
Day's High
541.00
Day's Low
537.50
Volume
594,898
Avg. Vol
1,666,055
52-wk High
541.50
52-wk Low
345.90
About
TP ICAP plc, formerly Tullett Prebon plc, is a United Kingdom-based interdealer broker. The Company acts as an intermediary in the wholesale over-the-counter and exchange traded financial and commodity markets, facilitating the trading activities of its clients, in particular commercial and investment banks. It operates in the... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.35
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£2,986.77
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|554.13
|Dividend:
|5.60
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|110.18
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|2.09
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|6.13
|15.18
UPDATE 1-UK voice broker TP ICAP's first-half underlying profit rises 23 pct
Aug 8 TP ICAP Plc, the world's largest voice broker, reported a 23.1 percent rise in underlying operating profit, helped by a strong performance in its rates business.
UK's TP ICAP reports H1 underlying profit up 23 pct
Aug 8 TP ICAP Plc, the world's largest voice broker, reported a 23.1 percent rise in underlying operating profit to 144 million pounds ($188 million) on Tuesday.
BRIEF-TP ICAP first-half profit rises
* HY STATUTORY PROFIT BEFORE TAX £71M (2016: £86M PRO FORMA, £35M REPORTED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-TP ICAP says completes 270 million pounds bulk annuity deal
* Says strengthens balance sheet with 270 million pounds bulk annuity. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)