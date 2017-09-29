Edition:
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (TCELL.IS)

TCELL.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

14.19TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.08TL (+0.57%)
Prev Close
14.11TL
Open
14.17TL
Day's High
14.38TL
Day's Low
14.08TL
Volume
13,699,209
Avg. Vol
10,285,950
52-wk High
14.38TL
52-wk Low
8.78TL

About

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engaged in establishing and operating a Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM) network in Turkey and regional states. The Company's segments include Turkcell Turkey, which includes the operations of Turkcell Superonline, Turkcell Satis ve Dagitim Hizmetleri A.S., group call center... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.84
Market Cap(Mil.): TL30,932.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,200.00
Dividend: 0.45
Yield (%): 9.70

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 54.71 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.09 11.32
ROE: -- 9.78 15.18

Latest News about TCELL.IS

BRIEF-Turkcell to establish a internet service provider company in Northern Cyprus

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES INCORPORATION OF A COMPANY IN TURKISH REPUBLIC OF NORTHERN CYPRUS‍​

Sep 29 2017

UPDATE 1-Telia sells 7 pct stake in Turkcell for SEK 4.1 bln

Sept 19 Nordic telecom operator Telia Company said on Tuesday said it had sold a 7 percent stake in Turkish mobile operator Turkcell in a deal generating proceeds of about 4.1 billion Swedish crowns ($516 million).

Sep 19 2017

BRIEF-Telia sells 153.5 mln Turkcell shares in placing

* Says following completion of placing and sale, Telia Company will own 24.0 percent of issued share capital of Turkcell through its ownership in Turkcell Holding

Sep 19 2017

BRIEF-Bookrunner says orders not at TRY11.60 in Turkcell ABB

* : BOOKRUNNER - BOOKS WILL CLOSE AT 6.15PM UK TIME Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Sep 18 2017

BRIEF-Bookrunner says books covered throughout the range in Turkcell ABB

* BLOCK TRADE - BOOKRUNNER SAYS PRICE GUIDANCE OF TRY11.55-11.60, COVERED THROUGHOUT THE RANGE, BOOKS WILL CLOSE AT 6.15PM UK TIME IN TURKCELL ABB Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Sep 18 2017

UPDATE 1-Telia to sell remaining 7 pct direct stake in Turkcell

Sept 18 Nordic telecom group Telia Company launched on Monday an offer to sell its remaining direct stake in Turkish operator Turkcell to institutional investors as part of a bid to focus on core markets.

Sep 18 2017

BRIEF-Books for Turkcell offer are covered -bookrunner

* BOOKS EXPECTED TO CLOSE AT SHORT NOTICE THIS EVENING Further company coverage:

Sep 18 2017

BRIEF-Investor interest in Turkcell ‍offer exceeds deal size :bookrunner

* ‍VISIBILITY ON POTENTIAL INVESTOR INTEREST IN EXCESS OF DEAL SIZE, FROM A LIMITED MARKET SOUNDING EXERCISE​

Sep 18 2017

BRIEF-Sweden's Telia says to sell 7 pct stake in Turkcell

* Telia company announces proposed sale of part of its stake in Turkcell

Sep 18 2017

UPDATE 1-Telia warns one-off items to hit Q2 earnings

STOCKHOLM, July 14 Telia Company is facing a 1.2 billion crown ($144 million) hit on second-quarter earnings due to capital losses and other one-off items, the Nordic telecom operator warned on Friday.

Jul 14 2017
