Thales SA (TCFP.PA)

TCFP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

92.80EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-1.30 (-1.38%)
Prev Close
€94.10
Open
€94.60
Day's High
€95.26
Day's Low
€92.25
Volume
679,630
Avg. Vol
251,999
52-wk High
€100.45
52-wk Low
€83.33

Thales SA is a France-based provider of secure solutions across five markets, such as aeronautics, space, ground transportation, defense and security. It integrates technologies, systems, software, services and equipment. It develops and builds end-to-end solutions. It operates in three segments: Aerospace, Transport, and... (more)

Beta: 0.64
Market Cap(Mil.): €19,646.20
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 211.70
Dividend: 0.45
Yield (%): 1.78

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 59.04 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 4.88 11.32
ROE: -- 13.79 15.18

French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 19

Oct 19 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

Oct 19 2017

UPDATE 1-Thales Q3 sales slip; keeps targets on positive market trend

* Q3 sales down 2.9 pct from a year earlier (Adds detail and executive comment)

Oct 19 2017

Aerospace and defence group Thales keeps targets as Q3 sales dip

PARIS, Oct 19 French aerospace and defence technology group Thales reported a dip in third-quarter sales compared to a year earlier, yet nevertheless kept its financial goals due to positive market trends and solid orders.

Oct 19 2017

Defense contractors Thales, General Dynamics hit with patent lawsuits

A patent-holding firm sued defense contractors General Dynamics Corporation and Thales SA on Friday, saying they incorporated its patented wireless communications technology into their radio base stations.

Oct 13 2017

Italy's Fincantieri to take control of France's STX, ending shipyard row

LYON, France Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri will take effective control of STX France under a shared ownership agreement, the office of French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday, ending a dispute that had soured bilateral ties.

Sep 27 2017

France, Italy to study possible merger of Naval Group and Fincantieri

PARIS France and Italy will announce on Wednesday their intention to study a possible merger of French military shipyards company Naval Group with Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri , a source close to the French government told Reuters.

Sep 27 2017

BRIEF-Thales CEO says unfazed by United Tech-Rockwell deal

* Thales CEO says United Tech-Rockwell Collins deal "doesn't change" anything for Thales, we are "sufficiently diversified" to withstand such moves Further company coverage: (Reporting y Paris Newsroom)

Sep 05 2017
