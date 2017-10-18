Edition:
Thomas Cook Group plc (TCG.L)

TCG.L on London Stock Exchange

120.20GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
120.20
Open
120.20
Day's High
120.40
Day's Low
118.40
Volume
2,931,947
Avg. Vol
4,080,727
52-wk High
127.60
52-wk Low
67.50

Thomas Cook Group plc is a holiday company. The Company's segments are United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Northern Europe and Airlines Germany. Its hotels and resort brands include Sentido, Sunprime, Sunwing, Sunconnect, Smartline and Casa Cook. It has airline operations in Belgium, Scandinavia and the United Kingdom. It has a... (more)

Beta: 0.98
Market Cap(Mil.): £1,846.09
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,535.85
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 48.73 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 10.05 11.32
ROE: -- 11.71 15.18

BRIEF-Blackrock raises stake in Thomas Cook to 8.82 percent

* BLACKROCK INC RAISES STAKE IN THOMAS COOK TO 8.82 PERCENT FROM 5.02 PERCENT EARLIER - FILING‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Oct 18 2017

Thomas Cook sets up new airline in Spain amid cost drive

BERLIN, Oct 18 Thomas Cook is setting up a new airline in Spain, a move it hopes will lower costs at a time of tough conditions in the European short-haul market.

Oct 18 2017

UPDATE 1-Thomas Cook pilots end strike action over pay dispute

LONDON, Oct 5 Pilots at British tour operator Thomas Cook have called off eight days of planned strike action, the pilots' union said on Thursday, after entering into a binding arbitration to end a dispute over pay.

Oct 05 2017

BRIEF-Transat AT continues its fleet reconfiguration, signing agreement with Thomas Cook

* Transat A.T. Inc continues its fleet reconfiguration, signing an agreement with Thomas Cook

Oct 02 2017

Thomas Cook pilots call off strike planned for Friday

LONDON, Sept 27 Pilots for Thomas Cook on Wednesday called off a strike planned for later this week following talks with the British tour operator over an ongoing pay dispute.

Sep 27 2017

UPDATE 1-Thomas Cook enters into hotel partnership with Swiss LMEY

LONDON, Sept 26 Tour operator Thomas Cook has formed a strategic partnership with LMEY Investments to grow its own-brand hotel portfolio, as it confirmed its full-year outlook.

Sep 26 2017

Thomas Cook enters into hotel partnership with LMEY, outlook unchanged

LONDON Tour operator Thomas Cook said on Tuesday it had entered into a strategic partnership with Switzerland's LMEY Investments to grow its own-brand hotel portfolio, as it confirmed its full-year outlook.

Sep 26 2017

BRIEF-Thomas Cook and Expedia announce strategic alliance

* EXPEDIA WILL BECOME PREFERRED PROVIDER OF HOTELS FOR THOMAS COOK'S COMPLEMENTARY 1 CITY AND DOMESTIC HOLIDAY BUSINESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Sep 14 2017

Thomas Cook ready to play active role in Air Berlin's future

BERLIN Tour operator Thomas Cook and its German airline Condor are prepared to play an active role in a restructuring of insolvent carrier Air Berlin , Thomas Cook said on Wednesday.

Aug 16 2017
