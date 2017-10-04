Edition:
Tricon Capital Group Inc (TCN.TO)

TCN.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

10.51CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.09 (+0.86%)
Prev Close
$10.42
Open
$10.41
Day's High
$10.56
Day's Low
$10.38
Volume
156,392
Avg. Vol
264,554
52-wk High
$12.05
52-wk Low
$8.26

About

Tricon Capital Group Inc. is a Canada-based company, which is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The Company operates through five segments: Private Funds and Advisory (PF&A), Principal Investing in Tricon Housing Partners (THP), Tricon American Homes (TAH),... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.83
Market Cap(Mil.): $1,410.08
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 134.17
Dividend: 0.06
Yield (%): 2.47

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 27.26 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.88 11.32
ROE: -- 23.87 15.18

Latest News about TCN.TO

BRIEF-Tricon Capital Group announces normal course issuer bid

* Tricon Capital Group - Toronto Stock Exchange approved its notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid for a portion of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Oct 04 2017

BRIEF-Tricon Capital Group provides update on its single-family rental business

* Tricon Capital Group provides update on its single-family rental business

Sep 25 2017

BRIEF-Tricon Capital Group Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.17

* Tricon Capital Group Inc - ‍assets under management at quarter-end increased by 54 percent year-over-year to $4.6 billion​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Aug 09 2017

BRIEF-Tricon Capital Group reports Q1 EPS $0.07

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.13 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Debanjan Bose)

May 10 2017

BRIEF-Tricon Capital Group announces changes to incentive compensation plans

* Tricon capital group inc says change to its incentive compensation plans in alignment with advisory firm recommendations

May 09 2017
