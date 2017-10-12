Edition:
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS.NS)

TCS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

2,583.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.70 (-0.10%)
Prev Close
Rs2,586.60
Open
Rs2,592.00
Day's High
Rs2,595.80
Day's Low
Rs2,571.00
Volume
43,411
Avg. Vol
923,892
52-wk High
Rs2,708.95
52-wk Low
Rs2,051.90

About

Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS) is engaged in providing information technology (IT) services, digital and business solutions. The Company's segments include banking, finance and insurance services (BFSI); manufacturing; retail and consumer packaged goods (CPG); telecom, media and entertainment, and others, such as... (more)

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.40 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 16.10 11.32
ROE: -- 18.21 15.18

Latest News about TCS.NS

UPDATE 2-India's TCS positive on retail business turnaround, cautious on financial services

MUMBAI/BENGALURU Oct 12 India's top IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) said it expected an uptick in the retail business segment in the coming quarters but remained cautious about the banking and financial services segments that form the bulk of its revenues.

Oct 12 2017

BRIEF-Tata Consultancy Services exec says difficult to say when a turnaround in BFS will happen

* Tata Consultancy Services exec says TCS past disruption caused by FinTech‍​

Oct 12 2017

Tata Consultancy Services reports slip in Q2 profit

Oct 12 India's biggest software services exporter, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), reported a two percent decline in second-quarter profit on Thursday hurt by higher expenses.

Oct 12 2017

U.S. jury cuts damages in TCS-Epic trade secrets lawsuit

MUMBAI, Oct 1 India's top software services exporter Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) said on Sunday a U.S. jury had more than halved to $420 million the damages it has to pay to medical software company Epic Systems in a trade secrets lawsuit.

Oct 01 2017

BRIEF-India's TCS unit Diligenta partners with Scottish Widows for policy administration services

* Says ‍Scottish Widows partners with co's unit Diligenta to offer policy administration services Source text: http://bit.ly/2hvgb76 Further company coverage:

Sep 26 2017

BRIEF-Tata Consultancy Services partners with GE to integrate intelligence into services data lake platform

* Says TCS partners with GE to integrate intelligence into services data lake platform Source text - http://bit.ly/2wLDtNy Further company coverage:

Sep 07 2017

India's TCS sees big opportunity in manufacturing, life sciences

MUMBAI India's top IT services company Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) is moving to capitalize on growth opportunities in areas such as life sciences and manufacturing, Chief Executive Rajesh Gopinathan said on Friday.

Jul 14 2017

India's NSE index ends slightly lower after breaching 9,900 level for first time

July 14 India's NSE index ended slightly lower on Friday after breaching the 9,900 level for the first time as investors booked profits after four straight sessions of gains, while Tata Consultancy Services Ltd fell on disappointing earnings.

Jul 14 2017

Indian shares fall; TCS drags

July 14 - India's NSE index fell on Friday after briefly trading above 9,900 for the first time as investors booked profits following a four-day winning streak, while Tata Consultancy Services Ltd fell on disappointing earnings.

Jul 14 2017

BRIEF-India's Tata Consultancy Services says co sees weakness in retail segment

* Exec says ‍​volume of small and medium sized digital deals continues to be strong

Jul 13 2017
