Trican Well Service Ltd (TCW.TO)
TCW.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
4.32CAD
20 Oct 2017
4.32CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.16 (-3.57%)
$-0.16 (-3.57%)
Prev Close
$4.48
$4.48
Open
$4.41
$4.41
Day's High
$4.44
$4.44
Day's Low
$4.31
$4.31
Volume
2,341,445
2,341,445
Avg. Vol
2,246,714
2,246,714
52-wk High
$5.59
$5.59
52-wk Low
$2.72
$2.72
About
Trican Well Service Ltd. is a Canada-based oilfield services company. The Company provides an array of specialized products, equipment, services and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada, the United States, Kazakhstan, Russia and Norway, as well as limited... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|2.83
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$1,496.79
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|346.48
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|67.67
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.27
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|4.80
|15.18
BRIEF-Trican Well Service Ltd: Robert Skilnick appointed CFO
* Trican Well Service Ltd. announces executive management changes
BRIEF-Trican Well Service announces normal course issuer bid
* Trican Well Service Ltd. announces normal course issuer bid
BRIEF-Trican and Canyon announce transaction update
* Trican Well Service Ltd - received a no-action letter from competition bureau of Canada in respect of acquisition by trican of all shares of Canyon