Trican Well Service Ltd (TCW.TO)

TCW.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

4.32CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.16 (-3.57%)
Prev Close
$4.48
Open
$4.41
Day's High
$4.44
Day's Low
$4.31
Volume
2,341,445
Avg. Vol
2,246,714
52-wk High
$5.59
52-wk Low
$2.72

About

Trican Well Service Ltd. is a Canada-based oilfield services company. The Company provides an array of specialized products, equipment, services and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada, the United States, Kazakhstan, Russia and Norway, as well as limited... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.83
Market Cap(Mil.): $1,496.79
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 346.48
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 67.67 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.27 11.32
ROE: -- 4.80 15.18

Latest News about TCW.TO

BRIEF-Trican Well Service Ltd: Robert Skilnick appointed CFO

* Trican Well Service Ltd. announces executive management changes

Oct 03 2017

BRIEF-Trican Well Service announces normal course issuer bid

* Trican Well Service Ltd. announces normal course issuer bid

Sep 28 2017

BRIEF-Trican and Canyon announce transaction update

* Trican Well Service Ltd - received a no-action letter from competition bureau of Canada in respect of acquisition by trican of all shares of Canyon

May 08 2017
