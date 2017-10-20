Edition:
United States

Tradehold Ltd (TDHJ.J)

TDHJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

1,834.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

25.00 (+1.38%)
Prev Close
1,809.00
Open
1,825.00
Day's High
1,840.00
Day's Low
1,761.00
Volume
121,909
Avg. Vol
37,719
52-wk High
2,599.00
52-wk Low
1,601.00

Chart for

About

Tradehold Limited is an investment holding company. The Company's principal business consists of over 95% interest in the property-owning and serviced office business Moorgarth group of companies; approximately 70% interest in asset-backed, short-term lender Reward, based in the United Kingdom; over 100% holding in financial... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

Beta: 0.03
Market Cap(Mil.): R4,595.80
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 247.17
Dividend: 10.00
Yield (%): 0.55

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 5.82 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 20.75 11.32
ROE: -- 20.80 15.18

Latest News about TDHJ.J

BRIEF-Tradehold sees HY NAV per share between 25.5-40.5 pct higher​

* NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 AUGUST 2017 IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY BETWEEN 25.5 PCT AND 40.5 PCT​

Oct 20 2017

BRIEF-Tradehold restructures to list financial services interests separately

* TRADEHOLD RESTRUCTURES TO LIST FINANCIAL SERVICES INTERESTS SEPARATELY

Aug 23 2017

BRIEF-Tradehold to restructure non-property business

* TAKEN FIRST STEP OF SERIES OF DEALS TO GIVE EFFECT TO REORGANISATION OF GROUP THROUGH SEPARATION OF NON-PROPERTY INTERESTS

Aug 23 2017
» More TDHJ.J News

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.