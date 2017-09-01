Edition:
Telecom Argentina SA (TEC2.BA)

TEC2.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange

110.50ARS
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-2.30 (-2.04%)
Prev Close
$112.80
Open
$112.00
Day's High
$114.20
Day's Low
$110.00
Volume
149,667
Avg. Vol
140,037
52-wk High
$114.20
52-wk Low
$53.00

Chart for

About

Telecom Argentina S.A. provides fixed-line telecommunications services in Argentina, and also provides other telephone-related services, such as international long-distance service, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing and Internet services. The Company's segments include Fixed Telecommunications... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.91
Market Cap(Mil.): $51,591.41
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 466.89
Dividend: 1.34
Yield (%): 1.70

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.87 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 23.74 11.32
ROE: -- 25.18 15.18

Latest News about TEC2.BA

Telecom Argentina shareholders approve merger with Cablevision

BUENOS AIRES Shareholders in Telecom Argentina SA approved a planned merger with cable TV provider Cablevision SA during a meeting on Thursday, the company said in a letter to Argentina's securities regulator on Friday.

Sep 01 2017

Exclusive: Argentina's Telecom/Cablevision would have to return airwaves

BUENOS AIRES Telecom Argentina SA and cable TV provider Cablevision SA will have to return broadcast airwaves spectrum to the Argentine government if a proposed merger between the two companies is to be approved, a source with the country's Enacom communications regulator told Reuters on Friday.

Jul 07 2017

Telecom Argentina, Cablevision agree to merge amid telecoms reform

BUENOS AIRES Argentina's Telecom Argentina SA and cable TV provider Cablevisión SA reached a merger agreement enabling them to offer so-called quadruple play services, a result of President Mauricio Macri's telecom sector reforms.

Jul 02 2017

