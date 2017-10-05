Teck Resources Ltd (TECKb.TO)

BRIEF-Teck receives regulatory approval for share buy-back program * Teck receives regulatory approval for share buy-back program

BRIEF-Teck increases production guidance for its Red Dog operation * Teck increases Red Dog production guidance and updates exploration results in the Red Dog district

BRIEF-Teck Resources says co, Metis Local 1909 sign project agreement * Signing of a participation agreement for Teck's proposed frontier oil sands project​

Miner Teck raises third-quarter coal sales volume forecast Canadian miner Teck Resources Ltd on Wednesday raised its forecast for sales volumes of its steelmaking coal in the third quarter, and also said it expects to realize an average price of around $158 to $163 a ton.

Teck expects lower steelmaking coal prices in Q3 Sept 6 Teck Resources Ltd said it expected lower average realized prices on the sale of steelmaking coal for the third quarter.

BRIEF-Teck updates steelmaking coal guidance * Teck Resources Ltd - ‍Teck expects to realize an average price, for all tonnes sold in quarter, of approximately us$158 to $163 per tonne​

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as financials lead retreat, Teck slumps TORONTO, Sept 5 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as investors pulled back amid tensions over North Korea's nuclear program and as another hurricane threatened the southern United States.