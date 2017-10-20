Telefonica SA (TEF.MC)

Alphabet balloon project to provide limited internet in Puerto Rico Experimental communications balloons provided by Alphabet Inc in collaboration with AT&T Inc will allow some of the carrier's customers in storm-ravaged Puerto Rico to send texts and access critical information on the internet, Alphabet said on Friday.

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BRIEF-Spain's Telefonica hikes capital 3 pct to convert bonds into shares * Says has issued 154,326,696 new shares representing 2.9723 pct of its share capital in order to attend conversion of bonds into shares

Facing spectrum payments, Telefonica lobbies Mexico for a discount MEXICO CITY, Sept 7 Telefonica, the Spanish telecoms giant which has long struggled to gain traction in Mexico, is appealing to Mexican officials for a discount on spectrum payments coming due next year, three people with knowledge of the matter said.

Telefonica's Colombian unit to raise 1.8 billion euros to repay debt, fine MADRID Telefonica's Colombian division plans to raise about 1.8 billion euros ($2.15 billion) in fresh capital to reduce debt and pay a fine linked to a local dispute, the Spanish telecoms company said on Wednesday.

BRIEF-Telefonica to subscribe to ColTel's capital increase to settle PARAPAT debt * SAYS COLOMBIA TELECOMUNICACIONES (COLTEL) TO INCREASE CAPITAL BY ABOUT 1.37 BILLION EUROS TO PAY DEBT