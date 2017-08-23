TAG Immobilien AG (TEGG.DE)
TEGG.DE on Xetra
14.62EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.16 (-1.08%)
Prev Close
€14.78
Open
€14.80
Day's High
€14.81
Day's Low
€14.60
Volume
243,136
Avg. Vol
324,221
52-wk High
€14.90
52-wk Low
€11.09
About
TAG Immobilien AG is a Germany-based real estate company that focuses on the acquisition, development and management of residential real estate. The geographical focus is on northern and eastern Germany, such as the metropolitan areas of Hamburg and Berlin, as well as on the Salzgitter and Thuringia/Saxony regions and North... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.53
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€2,142.54
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|146.50
|Dividend:
|0.57
|Yield (%):
|3.90
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.60
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|10.89
|15.18
BRIEF-TAG Immobilien successfully places EUR 262 mln convertible bonds
* DGAP-NEWS: TAG IMMOBILIEN AG TODAY SUCCESSFULLY PLACED EUR 262 MILLION CONVERTIBLE BONDS
BRIEF-TAG Immobilien issues 277 mln eur convertible bond
* dgap-adhoc: tag immobilien ag to issue convertible bonds and simultaneously invite holders of its eur 310 million 5.125% outstanding senior unsecured notes due 2018 (isin: xs0954227210) to offer their notes for purchase for cash
BRIEF-TAG Immobilien Q1 FFO rises quarter-on-quarter
* Says starts the 2017 financial year with increased FFO of eur 28.5m and new acquisitions