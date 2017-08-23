Edition:
TAG Immobilien AG (TEGG.DE)

TEGG.DE on Xetra

14.62EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.16 (-1.08%)
Prev Close
€14.78
Open
€14.80
Day's High
€14.81
Day's Low
€14.60
Volume
243,136
Avg. Vol
324,221
52-wk High
€14.90
52-wk Low
€11.09

About

TAG Immobilien AG is a Germany-based real estate company that focuses on the acquisition, development and management of residential real estate. The geographical focus is on northern and eastern Germany, such as the metropolitan areas of Hamburg and Berlin, as well as on the Salzgitter and Thuringia/Saxony regions and North... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.53
Market Cap(Mil.): €2,142.54
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 146.50
Dividend: 0.57
Yield (%): 3.90

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.60 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 11.32
ROE: -- 10.89 15.18

Latest News about TEGG.DE

BRIEF-TAG Immobilien successfully places EUR 262 mln convertible bonds

* DGAP-NEWS: TAG IMMOBILIEN AG TODAY SUCCESSFULLY PLACED EUR 262 MILLION CONVERTIBLE BONDS

Aug 23 2017

BRIEF-TAG Immobilien issues 277 mln eur convertible bond

* dgap-adhoc: tag immobilien ag to issue convertible bonds and simultaneously invite holders of its eur 310 million 5.125% outstanding senior unsecured notes due 2018 (isin: xs0954227210) to offer their notes for purchase for cash

Aug 23 2017

BRIEF-TAG Immobilien Q1 FFO rises quarter-on-quarter

* Says starts the 2017 financial year with increased FFO of eur 28.5m and new acquisitions

May 04 2017
