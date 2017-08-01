Edition:
Tech Mahindra Ltd (TEML.NS)

TEML.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

458.35INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.10 (-0.02%)
Prev Close
Rs458.45
Open
Rs456.10
Day's High
Rs460.00
Day's Low
Rs456.10
Volume
128,310
Avg. Vol
2,027,241
52-wk High
Rs515.25
52-wk Low
Rs356.65

About

Tech Mahindra Limited is engaged in the business of computer programming, consultancy and related services. The Company's segments include Information Technology (IT) Services and Business Processing Outsourcing (BPO). The Company operates in various sectors, including telecom business and enterprise solutions business. The... (more)

Overall

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.40 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 16.10 11.32
ROE: -- 18.21 15.18

Latest News about TEML.NS

BRIEF-Tech Mahindra approves re-appointment of C P Gurnani as MD & CEO

* Tech Mahindra - approved re-appointment of C P Gurnani as managing director & CEO of the company

Aug 01 2017

Morning News Call - India, August 1

10:00 am: Cochin Shipyard IPO opens for subscription in Mumbai. 11:00 am: Monsoon session of parliament continues in New Delhi. 11:00 am: IT & Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to inaugurate

Jul 31 2017

UPDATE 1-India's Tech Mahindra first-quarter profit rises beats estimates

India's Tech Mahindra Q1 profit rises about 7 pct, beats estimates

BRIEF-India's Tech Mahindra June qtr consol PAT down 0.6 pct

Indian shares ease from record highs; Reliance Comm hits life low

May 29 Indian shares eased after hitting record highs early on Monday as a string of weak quarterly results, including from Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and Reliance Communications Ltd, hit sentiment.

May 29 2017

Morning News Call - India, May 29

2:30 pm: World Bank to launch latest edition of bi-annual economic update - The India Development Update in New Delhi. 4:00 pm: L&T earnings briefing in Mumbai.

May 28 2017

UPDATE 1-India's Tech Mahindra Q4 profit dives 33 pct on weak margins

BRIEF-India's Tech Mahindra March-qtr consol profit falls about 33 pct

India's Tech Mahindra Q4 profit dives 33 pct, misses estimates

Earnings vs. Estimates

