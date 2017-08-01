Tech Mahindra Ltd (TEML.NS)
458.35INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs-0.10 (-0.02%)
Rs458.45
Rs456.10
Rs460.00
Rs456.10
128,310
2,027,241
Rs515.25
Rs356.65
About
Overall
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.40
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|16.10
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|18.21
|15.18
BRIEF-Tech Mahindra approves re-appointment of C P Gurnani as MD & CEO
* Tech Mahindra - approved re-appointment of C P Gurnani as managing director & CEO of the company Source text: (http://bit.ly/2whtDl6) Further company coverage:
Morning News Call - India, August 1
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_08012017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Cochin Shipyard IPO opens for subscription in Mumbai. 11:00 am: Monsoon session of parliament continues in New Delhi. 11:00 am: IT & Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to inaugurate c
UPDATE 1-India's Tech Mahindra first-quarter profit rises beats estimates
July 31 Tech Mahindra Ltd, India's fifth biggest software services exporter, reported a better than expected 7 percent rise in first-quarter profit on Monday, helped by new clients for its digital services business.
India's Tech Mahindra Q1 profit rises about 7 pct, beats estimates
July 31 Tech Mahindra Ltd, India's fifth biggest software services exporter, on Monday reported an about 7 percent increase in first-quarter net profit, beating estimates, helped by higher revenue from its IT segment.
BRIEF-India's Tech Mahindra June qtr consol PAT down 0.6 pct
* June quarter consol profit after tax 7.92 billion rupees versus profit of 7.97 billion rupees last year
Indian shares ease from record highs; Reliance Comm hits life low
May 29 Indian shares eased after hitting record highs early on Monday as a string of weak quarterly results, including from Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and Reliance Communications Ltd, hit sentiment.
Morning News Call - India, May 29
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05292017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 2:30 pm: World Bank to launch latest edition of bi-annual economic update - The India Development Update in New Delhi. 4:00 pm: L&T earnings briefing in Mumbai. GMF: LIVECHAT - OPEC FOC
UPDATE 1-India's Tech Mahindra Q4 profit dives 33 pct on weak margins
BANGALORE/MUMBAI May 26 Tech Mahindra Ltd , India's fifth-largest software service provider, posted a lower-than-expected fourth-quarter consolidated profit on Friday, weighed down by weak margins and higher cost of services.
BRIEF-India's Tech Mahindra March-qtr consol profit falls about 33 pct
* Tech Mahindra Ltd consensus forecast for March quarter net profit was 7.83 billion rupees
India's Tech Mahindra Q4 profit dives 33 pct, misses estimates
May 26 Tech Mahindra Ltd, India's fifth-largest software service provider, posted a lower-than-expected fourth-quarter consolidated profit on Friday, hurt by higher taxes.