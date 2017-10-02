Treatt PLC (TET.L)
TET.L on London Stock Exchange
415.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-18.25 (-4.21%)
Prev Close
433.25
Open
426.00
Day's High
426.75
Day's Low
411.00
Volume
136,831
Avg. Vol
86,534
52-wk High
524.60
52-wk Low
217.00
About
Treatt PLC is a United Kingdom-based ingredients manufacturer and solutions provider to the flavor, fragrance and consumer goods markets. The Company's geographical segments include United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, The Americas and Rest of the World. The Company's products include Essential oils, Citrus, Treattarome, Functional... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.25
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£216.27
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|52.11
|Dividend:
|1.45
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|22.58
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.36
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|15.75
|15.18
BRIEF-Treatt sees FY profit before tax and exceptional items comfortably in line with expectation
* "CONFIRM THAT GROUP HAS CONTINUED TO PERFORM STRONGLY IN SECOND HALF OF FINANCIAL YEAR"