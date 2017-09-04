Texton Property Fund Ltd (TEXJ.J)

BRIEF-Texton Property Fund says full-year revenue up 4.6 pct * FY REBASED DIVIDEND PER SHARE 102,80 CENTS (2016: 96,99 CENTS) UP 6,0 pct

BRIEF-Texton property fund appoints Inge Pick as chief financial officer * APPOINTS INGE PICK AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND EXECUTIVE FINANCIAL DIRECTOR OF COMPANY, EFFECTIVE 18 SEPTEMBER 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Texton Property Fund to cancel asset management deal with Texton Property Investments * Texton to cancel asset management agreement between Texton and Texton Property Investments

BRIEF-Texton property Fund ‍appoints Nosiphiwo Balfour as chief executive officer​ * Says ‍appointment of Nosiphiwo Balfour to position of chief executive officer​