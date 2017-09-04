Edition:
Texton Property Fund Ltd (TEXJ.J)

TEXJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

700.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
700.00
Open
700.00
Day's High
700.00
Day's Low
690.00
Volume
193,992
Avg. Vol
250,765
52-wk High
925.00
52-wk Low
678.00

About

Texton Property Fund Limited (TEX) is a property investment fund formed to invest directly in income producing properties that offer potential for capital appreciation. The objective of the Fund is to grow its asset base, by investing in well priced, income and quality enhancing investment properties, to optimize returns over... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.35
Market Cap(Mil.): R2,632.47
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 376.07
Dividend: 54.85
Yield (%): 15.67

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 31.52 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.42 11.32
ROE: -- 6.69 15.18

Latest News about TEXJ.J

BRIEF-Texton Property Fund says full-year revenue up 4.6 pct

* FY REBASED DIVIDEND PER SHARE 102,80 CENTS (2016: 96,99 CENTS) UP 6,0 pct

Sep 04 2017

BRIEF-Texton property fund appoints Inge Pick as chief financial officer

* APPOINTS INGE PICK AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND EXECUTIVE FINANCIAL DIRECTOR OF COMPANY, EFFECTIVE 18 SEPTEMBER 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Sep 01 2017

BRIEF-Texton Property Fund to cancel asset management deal with Texton Property Investments

* Texton to cancel asset management agreement between Texton and Texton Property Investments

Jul 21 2017

BRIEF-Texton property Fund ‍appoints Nosiphiwo Balfour as chief executive officer​

* Says ‍appointment of Nosiphiwo Balfour to position of chief executive officer​

Jul 14 2017

BRIEF-Texton Property Fund looking at various strategic alternatives

* ‍Board of directors is currently in process of considering various strategic alternatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Jul 07 2017
