Television Francaise 1 SA (TFFP.PA)

TFFP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

13.18EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.06 (-0.45%)
Prev Close
€13.23
Open
€13.24
Day's High
€13.43
Day's Low
€13.16
Volume
296,215
Avg. Vol
259,928
52-wk High
€13.43
52-wk Low
€7.82

Television Francaise 1 SA, also known as TF1, is a France-based company primarily engaged in the television broadcasting and communication services. It is present in freeview television with TF1, a general channel without specific thematic content; TMC and NT1. The Company is also present in pay television with Eurosport, a... (more)

Beta: 0.98
Market Cap(Mil.): €2,764.06
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 209.80
Dividend: 0.28
Yield (%): 2.13

P/E (TTM): -- 24.92 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.35 11.32
ROE: -- 10.98 15.18

Motor racing-Formula One agrees free-to-air deal with France's TF1

LONDON Formula One announced a limited three-year free-to-air deal with France's TF1 television on Wednesday that will include the broadcaster's home race next year as well as the showcase Monaco Grand Prix.

Sep 13 2017

France's TF1 pulls plug on SFR clients, deepening rights dispute

PARIS French broadcaster TF1 Group said on Saturday it had instructed telecoms operator SFR to remove TF1 channels from its internet TV offering, escalating a dispute over distribution rights.

Jul 29 2017

