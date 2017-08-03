Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA (TGS2.BA)
TGS2.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
74.00ARS
20 Oct 2017
74.00ARS
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.95 (-1.27%)
$-0.95 (-1.27%)
Prev Close
$74.95
$74.95
Open
$75.20
$75.20
Day's High
$77.00
$77.00
Day's Low
$72.50
$72.50
Volume
369,420
369,420
Avg. Vol
243,788
243,788
52-wk High
$78.00
$78.00
52-wk Low
$20.00
$20.00
About
Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. is engaged in the transportation of natural gas and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids (Liquids). The Company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services and Telecommunications. The Company's... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.09
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$28,808.40
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|794.50
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|12.47
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.01
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|15.86
|15.18
Seismic surveyor TGS's shares fall after Q2 sales disappoint
OSLO, Aug 3 Shares of the world's leading provider of geoscience data to oil companies TGS fell by more than 6 percent on Thursday, after disappointing sales in the second quarter.
BRIEF-TGS and PGS announce 3D seismic project offshore Eastern Canada
* announce the fourth 3D seismic project offshore Eastern Canada for 2017
Competitors
|Price
|Chg
|Transportadora de Gas del Norte SA (TGN.BA)
|$0.00
|--
|Transportadora de Gas del Norte SA (TGNA.BA)
|$0.00
|--
|Transportadora de Gas del Norte SA (TGNC.BA)
|$60.90
|-0.10
|Repsol SA (REP.MC)
|€15.29
|+0.00
|Petrobras Energia Participaciones SA (PCH.MZA)
|--
|--
|YPF SA (YPFD.BA)
|$401.55
|+2.55
|El Paso LLC (EP.N)
|--
|--
|Gas Natural SDG SA (GAS.MC)
|€18.41
|-0.04