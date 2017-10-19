Edition:
United States

Thermax Limited (THMX.NS)

THMX.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

976.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-4.15 (-0.42%)
Prev Close
Rs980.15
Open
Rs968.00
Day's High
Rs986.95
Day's Low
Rs968.00
Volume
4,053
Avg. Vol
49,244
52-wk High
Rs1,070.00
52-wk Low
Rs731.15

Chart for

About

Thermax Limited is engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of boilers, heating and cooling equipment, industrial chemicals, and water and waste management equipment. The Company also undertakes turnkey contracts for power plants, and provides operation and maintenance services for the same. The Company operates through... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.97
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs110,109.20
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 112.61
Dividend: 6.00
Yield (%): 0.61

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 27.07 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.54 11.32
ROE: -- 11.39 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates