Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd (THRM.NS)
THRM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,845.50INR
19 Oct 2017
1,845.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-32.05 (-1.71%)
Rs-32.05 (-1.71%)
Prev Close
Rs1,877.55
Rs1,877.55
Open
Rs1,883.70
Rs1,883.70
Day's High
Rs1,890.00
Rs1,890.00
Day's Low
Rs1,831.00
Rs1,831.00
Volume
41,047
41,047
Avg. Vol
151,982
151,982
52-wk High
Rs1,949.00
Rs1,949.00
52-wk Low
Rs580.80
Rs580.80
About
Thirumalai Chemicals Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in manufacturing and selling chemicals. The Company's segments include Chemical products and power generation from wind operated generators. The Company's products include phthalic anhydride, which offers applications, such as production of polyester... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.37
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs18,895.73
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|10.24
|Dividend:
|18.75
|Yield (%):
|1.02
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|17.27
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.29
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|11.66
|15.18