Thyrocare Technologies Ltd (THYO.NS)
THYO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
691.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs6.05 (+0.88%)
Prev Close
Rs684.95
Open
Rs685.00
Day's High
Rs695.90
Day's Low
Rs677.00
Volume
4,647
Avg. Vol
48,178
52-wk High
Rs871.00
52-wk Low
Rs540.10
About
Thyrocare Technologies Limited is an India-based healthcare service provider. The Company operates with a centralized processing laboratory (CPL) in Mumbai, India for esoteric tests, and regional processing laboratory in metro cities of India and other parts of Asia. The Company offers technologies, including Chemiluminescence... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs37,079.98
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|53.72
|Dividend:
|5.00
|Yield (%):
|1.45
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|29.48
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.48
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|10.22
|15.18