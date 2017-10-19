TI Financial Holdings Ltd (TIFH.NS)
TIFH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
602.00INR
19 Oct 2017
602.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs2.15 (+0.36%)
Rs2.15 (+0.36%)
Prev Close
Rs599.85
Rs599.85
Open
Rs604.00
Rs604.00
Day's High
Rs609.50
Rs609.50
Day's Low
Rs600.00
Rs600.00
Volume
3,227
3,227
Avg. Vol
110,816
110,816
52-wk High
Rs862.00
Rs862.00
52-wk Low
Rs521.70
Rs521.70
About
TI Financial Holdings Limited, formerly Tube Investments of India Limited, is an India-based financial services company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in insurance, risk services and non-banking financial businesses. It operates through two segments: insurance and allied services and other financial services.... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.01
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs112,916.20
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|187.49
|Dividend:
|1.25
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|22.90
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.55
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|6.72
|15.18