Toromont Industries Ltd (TIH.TO)

Toromont Industries Ltd is a Canada-based company, which operates through two segments: Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Company's Equipment Group is involved in supply of specialized mobile equipment and industrial engines. It consists of businesses, including Toromont CAT, Battlefield-The CAT Rental Store, Sitech Mid-Canada...

Latest News about TIH.TO

BRIEF-Toromont Industries Ltd - normal course issuer bid

* Toromont Industries Ltd - Under the notice, Toromont is entitled to purchase up to 6.7 million common shares

Aug 29 2017

Canada's Toromont to buy Caterpillar dealer Hewitt for C$1.02 billion

Toromont Industries Ltd said on Monday it would buy privately held Hewitt Group for about C$1.02 billion ($818 million) in cash and shares to expand its network of heavy equipment dealers in eastern Canada.

Aug 28 2017

UPDATE 1-Canada's Toromont to buy Caterpillar dealer Hewitt for C$1.02 bln

Aug 28 Toromont Industries Ltd said on Monday it would buy privately held Hewitt Group for about C$1.02 billion ($818 million) in cash and shares to expand its network of heavy equipment dealers in eastern Canada.

Aug 28 2017

Canada's Toromont to buy Caterpillar dealer Hewitt for C$1.02 bln

Aug 28 Canada's Toromont Industries Ltd said on Monday it would buy Hewitt Group, a dealer of Caterpillar Inc heavy equipment, for about C$1.02 billion in cash and shares.

Aug 28 2017

BRIEF-Toromont Industries to acquire Hewitt Equipment

* Toromont Industries Ltd - ‍deal expected to be accretive to Toromont's net earnings in 2018​

Aug 28 2017

BRIEF-Toromont posts Q2 earnings per share c$0.52

* Toromont announces results for the second quarter of 2017 and quarterly dividend

Jul 25 2017

BRIEF-Toromont Industries Ltd Q1 earnings per share C$0.34

* Toromont announces results for the first quarter of 2017 and quarterly dividend

Apr 26 2017
