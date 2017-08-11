Edition:
United States

ZEAL Network SE (TIMGn.DE)

TIMGn.DE on Xetra

24.12EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.00 (-0.02%)
Prev Close
€24.13
Open
€23.90
Day's High
€24.16
Day's Low
€23.90
Volume
4,949
Avg. Vol
24,486
52-wk High
€38.76
52-wk Low
€21.80

Chart for

About

ZEAL Network SE, formerly Tipp24 SE, is a United Kingdom-based holding company specialized in the area of online lottery. The Company offers consumer facing lottery-based games, as well as business-to-business lottery solutions, mainly in charity lottery space. Its segments include Business-to-Consumer (B2C) segment and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.88
Market Cap(Mil.): €202.29
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 8.39
Dividend: 0.70
Yield (%): 11.61

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 41.41 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.64 11.32
ROE: -- 22.09 15.18

Latest News about TIMGn.DE

BRIEF-Zeal Network H1 EBIT down at 7.9 million euros

* CONTINUED GROWTH IN BILLINGS, REVENUES AND ACTIVE CUSTOMERS

Aug 11 2017
» More TIMGn.DE News

Earnings vs. Estimates