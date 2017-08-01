Tata Investment Corporation Ltd (TINV.NS)
TINV.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
879.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs6.80 (+0.78%)
Prev Close
Rs872.20
Open
Rs879.90
Day's High
Rs882.00
Day's Low
Rs855.00
Volume
9,251
Avg. Vol
92,569
52-wk High
Rs952.80
52-wk Low
Rs502.00
About
Tata Investment Corporation Limited is an investment company. The Company's activities primarily consist of investing in long term investments in equity shares, debt instruments, listed and unlisted, and equity related securities of companies in a range of industries. The Company invests in a portfolio of quoted and unquoted... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.74
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs48,428.77
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|55.10
|Dividend:
|18.00
|Yield (%):
|2.05
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|149.13
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.33
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|9.39
|15.18
BRIEF-India's Tata Investment Corp June qtr PAT rises
* June quarter PAT 453 million rupees versus PAT 338.7 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-India's Tata Investment Corp March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 161.2 million rupees versus 223.8 million rupees year ago
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.