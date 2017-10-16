Tata Steel Ltd (TISC.BO)
704.40INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs-4.95 (-0.70%)
Rs709.35
Rs708.50
Rs711.45
Rs701.30
54,977
478,625
Rs719.45
Rs366.05
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.19
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs685,192.81
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|971.22
|Dividend:
|10.00
|Yield (%):
|1.42
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|26.64
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|2.60
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|3.56
|15.18
Morning News Call - India, October 17
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_10172017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate All India Institute of Ayurveda in New Delhi. 5:00 pm: Axis Bank earnings
Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Oct 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 20:00 GMT on Monday:
UPDATE 1-Tata Steel, Thyssenkrupp will not spin off joint venture in next 2-3 years
BRUSSELS, Oct 16 Tata Steel and Thyssenkrupp have no plans to spin off their pending European steel joint venture within the next two to three years, Tata's managing director said on Monday.
Tata Steel rules out IPO of Tata-Thyssen merged business for 2-3 years
BRUSSELS, Oct 16 Tata Steel ruled out on Monday a flotation in the next two to three years of the planned merger of its European steel operations with those of ThyssenKrupp.
Workers remain sceptical about Thyssen-Tata steel deal
DUESSELDORF, Germany, Oct 13 Labour leaders remain sceptical about a planned merger of Thyssenkrupp's European steel operations with those of Tata Steel , following the first meeting of a working group set up to convince workers to back the deal.
Indian shares rise; Tata Steel among top gainers
Oct 6 Indian shares rose on Friday and were headed for a fifth session of gains in six, buoyed by a jump in Tata Steel on strong quarterly production numbers, while investors waited for a meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council later in the day.
Thyssenkrupp unions fear loss of rights in Tata deal structure
BERLIN Labor bosses at Germany's Thyssenkrupp said workers' legal say in strategic decisions at the corporate level could be diluted in the planned holding structure for the new venture with India's Tata Steel .
Thyssenkrupp unions fear loss of rights in Tata deal structure
BERLIN, Oct 5 Labour bosses at Germany's Thyssenkrupp said workers' legal say in strategic decisions at the corporate level could be diluted in the planned holding structure for the new venture with India's Tata Steel .
UPDATE 1-Thyssenkrupp's home state confident deal can be reached over Tata Steel
* Thyssenkrupp supervisory board to decide in early 2018 (Adds NRW state premier comments, context)
Thyssenkrupp creates new business unit for forging activities
FRANKFURT German engineering and steel group Thyssenkrupp has created a new unit for its global forging activities in a bid to cater to new industries and cut reliance on combustion engine parts, which still account for a large part of its business.