Edition:
United States

Tata Steel Ltd (TISC.NS)

TISC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

705.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-4.10 (-0.58%)
Prev Close
Rs709.60
Open
Rs708.85
Day's High
Rs711.00
Day's Low
Rs702.90
Volume
410,438
Avg. Vol
4,887,102
52-wk High
Rs719.50
52-wk Low
Rs366.30

Chart for

About

TATA Steel Limited is a diversified steel producer. The Company is engaged in the business of steel making, including raw material and finishing operations. The Company's segments are Steel and Others. Its operations predominantly relate to manufacture of steel. The Others business segment comprises tubes, bearings, refractories... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.19
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs685,192.81
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 971.22
Dividend: 10.00
Yield (%): 1.42

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 26.64 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.60 11.32
ROE: -- 3.56 15.18

Latest News about TISC.NS

Morning News Call - India, October 17

To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_10172017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate All India Institute of Ayurveda in New Delhi. 5:00 pm: Axis Bank earnings

Oct 16 2017

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Oct 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 20:00 GMT on Monday:

Oct 16 2017

UPDATE 1-Tata Steel, Thyssenkrupp will not spin off joint venture in next 2-3 years

BRUSSELS, Oct 16 Tata Steel and Thyssenkrupp have no plans to spin off their pending European steel joint venture within the next two to three years, Tata's managing director said on Monday.

Oct 16 2017

Tata Steel rules out IPO of Tata-Thyssen merged business for 2-3 years

BRUSSELS, Oct 16 Tata Steel ruled out on Monday a flotation in the next two to three years of the planned merger of its European steel operations with those of ThyssenKrupp.

Oct 16 2017

Workers remain sceptical about Thyssen-Tata steel deal

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Oct 13 Labour leaders remain sceptical about a planned merger of Thyssenkrupp's European steel operations with those of Tata Steel , following the first meeting of a working group set up to convince workers to back the deal.

Oct 13 2017

Indian shares rise; Tata Steel among top gainers

Oct 6 Indian shares rose on Friday and were headed for a fifth session of gains in six, buoyed by a jump in Tata Steel on strong quarterly production numbers, while investors waited for a meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council later in the day.

Oct 06 2017

Thyssenkrupp unions fear loss of rights in Tata deal structure

BERLIN Labor bosses at Germany's Thyssenkrupp said workers' legal say in strategic decisions at the corporate level could be diluted in the planned holding structure for the new venture with India's Tata Steel .

Oct 05 2017

Thyssenkrupp unions fear loss of rights in Tata deal structure

BERLIN, Oct 5 Labour bosses at Germany's Thyssenkrupp said workers' legal say in strategic decisions at the corporate level could be diluted in the planned holding structure for the new venture with India's Tata Steel .

Oct 05 2017

UPDATE 1-Thyssenkrupp's home state confident deal can be reached over Tata Steel

* Thyssenkrupp supervisory board to decide in early 2018 (Adds NRW state premier comments, context)

Oct 04 2017

Thyssenkrupp creates new business unit for forging activities

FRANKFURT German engineering and steel group Thyssenkrupp has created a new unit for its global forging activities in a bid to cater to new industries and cut reliance on combustion engine parts, which still account for a large part of its business.

Oct 04 2017
» More TISC.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates