Tata Steel Ltd (TISC.NS)

Morning News Call - India, October 17 To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_10172017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate All India Institute of Ayurveda in New Delhi. 5:00 pm: Axis Bank earnings

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions Oct 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 20:00 GMT on Monday:

UPDATE 1-Tata Steel, Thyssenkrupp will not spin off joint venture in next 2-3 years BRUSSELS, Oct 16 Tata Steel and Thyssenkrupp have no plans to spin off their pending European steel joint venture within the next two to three years, Tata's managing director said on Monday.

Tata Steel rules out IPO of Tata-Thyssen merged business for 2-3 years BRUSSELS, Oct 16 Tata Steel ruled out on Monday a flotation in the next two to three years of the planned merger of its European steel operations with those of ThyssenKrupp.

Workers remain sceptical about Thyssen-Tata steel deal DUESSELDORF, Germany, Oct 13 Labour leaders remain sceptical about a planned merger of Thyssenkrupp's European steel operations with those of Tata Steel , following the first meeting of a working group set up to convince workers to back the deal.

Indian shares rise; Tata Steel among top gainers Oct 6 Indian shares rose on Friday and were headed for a fifth session of gains in six, buoyed by a jump in Tata Steel on strong quarterly production numbers, while investors waited for a meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council later in the day.

Thyssenkrupp unions fear loss of rights in Tata deal structure BERLIN Labor bosses at Germany's Thyssenkrupp said workers' legal say in strategic decisions at the corporate level could be diluted in the planned holding structure for the new venture with India's Tata Steel .

Thyssenkrupp unions fear loss of rights in Tata deal structure BERLIN, Oct 5 Labour bosses at Germany's Thyssenkrupp said workers' legal say in strategic decisions at the corporate level could be diluted in the planned holding structure for the new venture with India's Tata Steel .

UPDATE 1-Thyssenkrupp's home state confident deal can be reached over Tata Steel * Thyssenkrupp supervisory board to decide in early 2018 (Adds NRW state premier comments, context)