Thyssenkrupp AG (TKAG.DE)

UPDATE 1-Workers at Tata Steel's Dutch arm oppose Thyssenkrupp merger AMSTERDAM, Oct 20 The works council of Tata Steel Netherlands said on Friday it opposed preliminary plans by Tata Steel and Thyssenkrupp to combine their European steelmaking operations into a joint venture (JV) and would fight to block it if necessary.

UPDATE 1-Tata Steel, Thyssenkrupp will not spin off joint venture in next 2-3 years BRUSSELS, Oct 16 Tata Steel and Thyssenkrupp have no plans to spin off their pending European steel joint venture within the next two to three years, Tata's managing director said on Monday.

Thyssenkrupp trumpets uplifting demand for next-generation elevators ROTTWEIL, Germany Thyssenkrupp , trying to transform itself into a technology group, is attracting strong demand for its next-generation elevators, which operate without steel cables or ropes, it said on Friday.

Thyssenkrupp unions fear loss of rights in Tata deal structure BERLIN Labor bosses at Germany's Thyssenkrupp said workers' legal say in strategic decisions at the corporate level could be diluted in the planned holding structure for the new venture with India's Tata Steel .

