Edition:
United States

Telkom SA SOC Ltd (TKGJ.J)

TKGJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

5,430.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-10.00 (-0.18%)
Prev Close
5,440.00
Open
5,489.00
Day's High
5,489.00
Day's Low
5,398.00
Volume
1,590,772
Avg. Vol
1,615,107
52-wk High
8,248.00
52-wk Low
5,365.00

Chart for

About

Telkom SA SOC Limited (Telkom) is engaged in supplying telecommunication, multimedia, technology, information and other related information technology services to the group customers, as well as mobile communication services, in Africa. The Company operates in two segments: Telkom, which provides fixed-line access, fixed-line... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.09
Market Cap(Mil.): R28,613.31
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 526.95
Dividend: 290.75
Yield (%): 7.77

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.87 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 23.74 11.32
ROE: -- 25.18 15.18

Latest News about TKGJ.J

South Africa seeks $7.6 billion from PIC to fund struggling state firms: Bloomberg

South Africa's Treasury is pressuring government pension fund Public Investment Corp (PIC) to provide as much as 100 billion rand ($7.6 billion) to fund struggling state companies, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

Sep 22 2017

S.Africa seeks $7.6 bln from PIC to fund struggling state firms-Bbg

Sept 22 South Africa's Treasury is pressuring government pension fund Public Investment Corp (PIC) to provide as much as 100 billion rand ($7.6 billion) to fund struggling state companies, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

Sep 22 2017

BRIEF-South Africa considers options to partially reduce Telkom stake

* MAJOR SHAREHOLDER, SOUTH AFRICA GOVERNMENT, CURRENTLY CONSIDERING VARIOUS STRATEGIC OPTIONS WITH REGARDS TO PARTIALLY REDUCING ITS TELKOM STAKE​

Aug 30 2017

Thousands of ATMs go down in Indonesia after satellite problems

JAKARTA Thousands of ATMs and electronic card payment machines in Indonesia went offline over the weekend, and it might take two more weeks before full service is restored, after an outage from a satellite belonging to state-controlled telecom giant PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Telkom).

Aug 28 2017

Thousands of ATMs go down in Indonesia after satellite problems

JAKARTA, Aug 28 Thousands of ATMs and electronic card payment machines in Indonesia went offline over the weekend, and it might take two more weeks before full service is restored, after an outage from a satellite belonging to state-controlled telcom giant PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Telkom).

Aug 28 2017

Telkom launches mobile video, music streaming services

JOHANNESBURG Telkom will offer customers on-demand video streaming and music from September, part of plans by South Africa's biggest landline provider to try to increase revenues and subscriber numbers in its mobile business.

Aug 24 2017

Telkom launches mobile video, music streaming services

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 24 Telkom will offer customers on-demand video streaming and music from September, part of plans by South Africa's biggest landline provider to try to increase revenues and subscriber numbers in its mobile business.

Aug 24 2017

UPDATE 1-South Africa considers Telkom stake sale to fund SAA bailout- Treasury

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 23 South Africa is considering selling its stake in landline provider Telkom to fund a 10 billion rand ($757 million) bailout of South African Airways (SAA), a Treasury spokesman said on Wednesday.

Aug 23 2017

South Africa considering selling Telkom stake to fund SAA - Treasury spokesman

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 23 South Africa is considering selling its stake in landline provider Telkom to fund a 10 billion rand ($757 million) bailout required by national carrier South African Airways, the Treasury spokesman said on Wednesday.

Aug 23 2017

South Africa considering $1 billion bailout for national airline

CAPE TOWN South Africa's Treasury is considering a 13 billion rand ($972 million) bailout to keep South African Airways (SAA) [SAA.UL] going as it battles a cash crunch, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said on Friday.

Aug 04 2017
» More TKGJ.J News

Earnings vs. Estimates