Tarkett SA (TKTT.PA)
TKTT.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
36.47EUR
20 Oct 2017
36.47EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.99 (+2.79%)
€0.99 (+2.79%)
Prev Close
€35.49
€35.49
Open
€35.49
€35.49
Day's High
€36.55
€36.55
Day's Low
€35.49
€35.49
Volume
80,491
80,491
Avg. Vol
95,756
95,756
52-wk High
€44.99
€44.99
52-wk Low
€29.83
€29.83
About
Tarkett SA (Tarkett) is a France-based provider of flooring and sports surfaces. The Company focuses on the development, manufacturing and marketing of ground and surface coating to business and private individuals. Tarkett SA is engaged in providing integrated flooring, wall based- and sports surface solutions. Its product... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.29
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€2,324.28
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|63.72
|Dividend:
|0.60
|Yield (%):
|1.64
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|24.09
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.62
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|9.06
|15.18