Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA (TL5.MC)

TL5.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.

9.36EUR
20 Oct 2017
€-0.18 (-1.93%)
€9.55
€9.53
€9.54
€9.34
1,179,053
1,057,414
€13.05
€9.23

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA is a Spain-based company engaged in the television (TV) broadcasting. The Company's activities are structured in one business segment: Free-to-air TV. It focuses on the acquisition, production and distribution of audiovisual content through the broadcasting of various channels, such as Telecinco,... (more)

Beta: 0.92
Market Cap(Mil.): €3,153.36
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 336.72
Dividend: 0.44
Yield (%): 4.67

P/E (TTM): -- 24.92 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.35 11.32
ROE: -- 10.98 15.18

BRIEF-Mediaset Espana 9-month net profit up 10.8 pct YoY

* 9-MONTH NET PROFIT 146.1 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 131.8 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

Oct 18 2017

BRIEF-Mediaset Espana completes buyback program, buys 2.756 pct of share capital

* SAYS FINALIZES BUYBACK PROGRAM WITH TOTAL ACQUISITION OF 2.756 PERCENT OF SHARE CAPITAL FOR 100 MILLION EUROS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Aug 28 2017

BRIEF-Mediaset Espana H1 net profit up 6.8 pct at 125.7 mln euros YoY

* H1 NET SALES 504.4 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 519.1 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

Jul 26 2017

BRIEF-Mediaset Espana Q1 net profit up 20.9 pct YoY

* Q1 net profit 60.6 million euros($65.87 million)versus 50.1 million euros year ago

Apr 27 2017
