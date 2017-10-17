Edition:
Grupo Televisa SAB (TLVACPO.MX)

TLVACPO.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

90.52MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.08 (-0.09%)
Prev Close
$90.60
Open
$89.61
Day's High
$91.30
Day's Low
$89.61
Volume
1,217,293
Avg. Vol
2,173,962
52-wk High
$106.49
52-wk Low
$80.97

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. is a media company, cable operator in Mexico and an operator of a direct-to-home (DTH) satellite pay television system in Mexico. The Company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes Advertising, Network Subscription, and Licensing and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.07
Market Cap(Mil.): $262,091.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,892.84
Dividend: 0.35
Yield (%): 0.39

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 24.92 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.35 11.32
ROE: -- 10.98 15.18

Latest News about TLVACPO.MX

Exclusive: China's Orient Hontai in deal to take control of Spain's Imagina

MADRID China's Orient Hontai has agreed to buy a majority stake in Spanish sports rights group Imagina for $1 billion, the latest deal from deep-pocketed Chinese investors to transform the Asian country into a global soccer powerhouse.

Oct 17 2017

Televisa renews Mexico soccer broadcast contract for 8 years-official

MEXICO CITY, Sept 29 Mexico's top broadcaster Televisa has renwed its TV broadcast contract with the Mexican soccer federation for eight years, Femexfut official Alejandro Irarragorri said on Friday. (Reporting by Carlos Pacheco)

Sep 29 2017

BRIEF-Intelsat says Mexico's Grupo Televisa to use co's galaxy satellites

* Grupo Televisa to distribute its premium, over-the-air television networks via co's galaxy satellites

Sep 14 2017

Fitch Affirms Televisa at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, July 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Grupo Televisa S.A.B's (Televisa) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB+', as well as the company's National Long-Term Rating at 'AAA(mex)'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch also affirmed the company's foreign and local currency senior unsecured debt ratings at 'BBB+'/ 'AAA(mex)', respectively. A complete list of rating actions follows at the end

Jul 28 2017

Mexico's Televisa shares drop after 'difficult' first half year

MEXICO CITY Shares of Grupo Televisa fell on Tuesday after the Mexican media heavyweight reported a dip in second-quarter revenue that disappointed investors already worried by viewers and advertisers turning to online rivals.

Jul 11 2017

UPDATE 1-Mexico's Televisa shares drop after 'difficult' first half year

MEXICO CITY, July 11 Shares of Grupo Televisa fell on Tuesday after the Mexican media heavyweight reported a dip in second-quarter revenue that disappointed investors already worried by viewers and advertisers turning to online rivals.

Jul 11 2017

Televisa's quarterly revenue falls as advertisers spend less

MEXICO CITY Mexican media company Grupo Televisa on Monday posted a dip in second-quarter revenue, missing some analysts' expectations as advertisers spent less on television commercials.

Jul 10 2017

UPDATE 1-Televisa's quarterly revenue falls as advertisers spend less

MEXICO CITY, July 10 Mexican media company Grupo Televisa on Monday posted a dip in second-quarter revenue, missing some analysts' expectations as advertisers spent less on television commercials.

Jul 10 2017

Mexico's Televisa posts 2.6-percent increase in 2-qtr net profit

MEXICO CITY, July 10 Mexican media company Grupo Televisa posted a second-quarter net profit of 1.453 billion pesos ($80.1 million), up 2.6 percent from a year earlier, the company said on Monday.

Jul 10 2017

Televisa shares surge ahead of quarterly report

MEXICO CITY, July 10 Shares of Grupo Televisa surged on Monday ahead of the Mexican media company's quarterly results, with some investors looking beyond a potential dip in cable subscribers to a pickup next year, driven by the World Cup soccer tournament.

Jul 10 2017
Competitors

  Price Chg
TV Azteca SA de CV (AZTECACPO.MX) $3.41 +0.01
TV Azteca SA de CV (AZTECAA.MX) $0.00 --
TV Azteca SA de CV (AZTECADL.MX) $0.00 --
TV Azteca SA de CV (AZTECADA.MX) -- --
Grupo Radio Centro SAB de CV (RCTROA.MX) $11.99 --

