Tullow Oil PLC (TLW.L)

TLW.L on London Stock Exchange

183.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

1.40 (+0.77%)
Prev Close
182.10
Open
182.80
Day's High
184.60
Day's Low
181.30
Volume
5,944,289
Avg. Vol
11,638,153
52-wk High
299.86
52-wk Low
142.30

Tullow Oil plc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company's primary activity is the discovery and production of oil and gas. Its segments include West Africa; East Africa, and New Ventures. The West Africa Business focuses on its production and development projects in West Africa and Europe.

Beta: 1.23
Market Cap(Mil.): £2,535.36
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,384.91
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 12.47 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.01 11.32
ROE: -- 15.86 15.18

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 12

Oct 12 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were up 0.07 percent ahead of the cash market open.

Oct 12 2017

Tullow buys 90 pct stakes in four onshore blocks in Ivory Coast

Oct 12 Tullow Oil plc said it on Thursday it had bought 90 percent stakes in four onshore blocks in Ivory Coast while state oil company Petroci holds the remaining 10 percent.

Oct 12 2017

Total makes foray into Exxon's exploration hotbed offshore Guyana

France's Total has agreed to pay $1 million for an option to buy a 25 percent stake in an oil exploration block offshore Guyana, its first foray into an area close to where ExxonMobil made one of the largest discoveries of the last decade.

Sep 26 2017

UPDATE 1-Tullow to resume Ghana oilfield expansion after border dispute ruling

* Extra oil from TEN worth around $170 mln in 2018 - Bernstein (Updates throughout, adds details, background, analyst comment)

Sep 25 2017

Tullow shares rise on Ghana, Ivory Coast ocean boundary ruling

Sept 25 Shares in Tullow Oil Plc rose more than 8 percent on Monday after the Africa-focused oil explorer said it expects to resume drilling at its multi-billion dollar TEN deepwater oil and gas project after a court ruling favoured Ghana in an ocean border dispute with Ivory Coast.

Sep 25 2017

Oil major Total's shares rise as analysts welcome Maersk Oil deal

PARIS Shares in Total rose on Tuesday on the back of upbeat analyst comments regarding the French oil major's $7.45 billion takeover of Maersk Oil .

Aug 22 2017

UPDATE 1-Oil major Total's shares rise as analysts welcome Maersk Oil deal

* Analysts give positive views on Maersk Oil takeover (Adds further comment and detail)

Aug 22 2017

Britain's Tullow launches oil, gas exploration in Zambia

LUSAKA, Aug 11 British company Tullow Oil on Friday started exploring for oil and gas in Zambia, Africa's No.2 copper producer, as the country pushes to diversify its economy and reduce its reliance on the industrial metal.

Aug 11 2017
