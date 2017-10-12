Tullow Oil PLC (TLW.L)

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 12 Oct 12 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were up 0.07 percent ahead of the cash market open.

CORRECTED-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 12 (Corrects number of citizens affected in Equifax item) Oct 12 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 6 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * EU BANKS: The European Commission proposed on Wednesday watered-down measures to help guard European Union banks against future crises, after two years of fruitless talks among the 28 EU states on more ambitious plans. * EQUIFAX BREACH: The powerful chair of Britain's parliamentary treasury committee dema

Tullow buys 90 pct stakes in four onshore blocks in Ivory Coast Oct 12 Tullow Oil plc said it on Thursday it had bought 90 percent stakes in four onshore blocks in Ivory Coast while state oil company Petroci holds the remaining 10 percent.

Total makes foray into Exxon's exploration hotbed offshore Guyana France's Total has agreed to pay $1 million for an option to buy a 25 percent stake in an oil exploration block offshore Guyana, its first foray into an area close to where ExxonMobil made one of the largest discoveries of the last decade.

UPDATE 1-Tullow to resume Ghana oilfield expansion after border dispute ruling * Extra oil from TEN worth around $170 mln in 2018 - Bernstein (Updates throughout, adds details, background, analyst comment)

Tullow shares rise on Ghana, Ivory Coast ocean boundary ruling Sept 25 Shares in Tullow Oil Plc rose more than 8 percent on Monday after the Africa-focused oil explorer said it expects to resume drilling at its multi-billion dollar TEN deepwater oil and gas project after a court ruling favoured Ghana in an ocean border dispute with Ivory Coast.

Oil major Total's shares rise as analysts welcome Maersk Oil deal PARIS Shares in Total rose on Tuesday on the back of upbeat analyst comments regarding the French oil major's $7.45 billion takeover of Maersk Oil .

