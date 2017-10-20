Total Mory Maroc SA (TMA.CS)
TMA.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange
1,721.00MAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
null-4.00 (-0.23%)
Prev Close
null1,725.00
Open
null1,730.00
Day's High
null1,730.00
Day's Low
null1,715.00
Volume
3,640
Avg. Vol
3,078
52-wk High
null1,778.00
52-wk Low
null1,004.00
About
Total Mory Maroc SA, formerly Total Maroc SA is a Morrocco-based company, which operates in the field of oil and gas. The Company offers the distribution and marketing of oil and gas products throughout the Morrocco. It operates a network of stations in Morrocco, as well as offers a range of products, such as fuels, gas and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|15,420.16
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|8.96
|Dividend:
|50.00
|Yield (%):
|2.91
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|30.60
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.94
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|12.36
|15.18