Tata Metaliks Ltd (TMET.NS)

TMET.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

708.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs-7.25 (-1.01%)
Rs715.25
Rs718.80
Rs721.40
Rs704.20
24,172
222,884
Rs818.95
Rs280.00

Tata Metaliks Limited is engaged in the manufacture of foundry grade pig iron. The Company manufactures and sells products, such as scrap pig iron and granulated slag. The Company offers a range of end-to-end technical services, which include charge mix and melting, molding and core making, spheroidal graphite (SG) iron... (more)

Beta: 1.67
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs17,984.83
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 25.29
Dividend: 2.50
Yield (%): 0.35

P/E (TTM): -- 26.64 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.60 11.32
ROE: -- 3.56 15.18

