Talaat Mostafa Group Holding Co SAE (TMGH.CA)
TMGH.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange
9.60EGP
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
£0.07 (+0.73%)
Prev Close
£9.53
Open
£9.30
Day's High
£9.65
Day's Low
£9.30
Volume
3,350,985
Avg. Vol
4,112,883
52-wk High
£10.04
52-wk Low
£5.25
About
Talaat Mostafa Group Holding Co SAE (TMG Holding) is an Egypt-based company engaged in real estate investment activities. The Company establishes and develops hotels, touristic and residential projects in Egypt. The Company focuses on community development, through establishing self-sustained residential city and community... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.27
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£19,665.75
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,063.56
|Dividend:
|0.07
|Yield (%):
|1.37
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.60
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|10.89
|15.18