TMAC Resources Inc (TMR.TO)

BRIEF-TMAC Resources provides third quarter operations update * TMAC Resources Inc says ‍guidance for 2017 remains unchanged at 50,000 to 60,000 ounces of gold sold for 2017​

BRIEF-TMAC resources quarterly earnings per share ‍$0.01​ * TMAC reports operating and financial results for second quarter of 2017

BRIEF-TMAC Resources appoints Gil Lawson as chief operating officer * TMAC Resources strengthens executive team and appoints Gil Lawson as chief operating officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-TMAC resources signs revised credit facility * TMAC Resources Inc - ‍has signed a revised credit agreement to provide for total borrowings of U.S.$160 million​

BRIEF-TMAC Resources revises credit facility * TMAC Resources Inc - ‍has entered into a term sheet with Sprott Private Resource Lending to provide for total borrowings of US$160 million​

BRIEF-TMAC Resources Inc says commercial production has been achieved * TMAC Resources Inc - commercial production has been achieved, effective May 15, 2017, at its doris mine and mill complex